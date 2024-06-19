Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, is facing backlash after sharing misleading images of a private jet and a Range Rover on her social media.

Ka3na, who has styled herself as a “boss lady,” posted photos of what appeared to be her latest addition to her fleet.

She captioned the photos, attributing her success to divine blessings.

However, upon investigation, vigilant social media users discovered that the images were not original but rather stock photos that had been edited to include her logo.

The private jet and the luxury car, presented as personal assets of the reality TV star, were identified as images available elsewhere on the internet.

Ka3na, who recently observed the anniversary of her late husband’s death, has not yet responded to the allegations or provided any clarification regarding the authenticity of the images.

The incident has led to significant criticism from fans and followers, with many expressing disappointment over the apparent deception.

This development has added to the ongoing discourse about the pressures on public figures to portray a glamorous lifestyle on social media, often leading to exaggerated or false representations.