Former Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 housemate, Tobi Bakre, has tied the knot in a grand ceremony

Mr Bakre cemented his affair with lover, Anu Oladosu in a red-themed engagement ceremony, ahead of their white wedding.

Photos and videos splashed online captured the couple in a jolly mood as they hug and express love in front of the multiples witnessing the event.

BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre ties knot

Miss Oladosu could be seen with a visible baby bump.

Mr Bakre was rumoured to be in an amorous relationship with one of the contestants of the reality show, but for two years, he did not address the situation.

The rumour finally came to an end three days ago when he posted pre-wedding photos of himself and his woman.

Speaking of his partner, he said, “it’s so beautiful to love and be loved, unconditionally. She thinks; knows I’m a stubborn great guy. En route, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life.

“But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey. I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I’m blessed. I’m forever happy because it only gets better.”

He was a model and photographer before the show, but has transitioned to an actor and TV personality.

He becomes the third housemate to tie knot.

