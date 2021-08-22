About 19 people have been confirmed dead after two buses collided at Gomoa Mampong on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, August 22, has also left several others in severe conditions after sustaining various injuries.

The injured have been taken to the Winneba Trauma Hospital for treatment.

The deceased are said to be made up of six men and four women.

Information reaching JoyNews revealed that the two buses made wrong overtaking resulting in the gory incident.

The bus with registration number GN 4741-10 is said to have been coming from Takoradi to Accra while the Deploma Bus with registration number GS 6262-19 was from Accra to Ivory Coast.

One of the survivors, Emmanuel Quaicoo, who was on board the bus, narrated the unfortunate incident to JoyNews.

According to him: “It all started when our driver had an overtaken and was about heading to his lane but unfortunately, we realised the other bus had also made an overtaken. Our driver then tried to prevent the two buses from colliding but before we realised it, the other bus had hit us from behind.”

He alleged that the Deploma bus was at top speed, adding that about six persons died on the spot

According to reports, two persons including Emmanuel Quaicoo survived the incident.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Officer, Henry Asiedu, who also confirmed the incident, noted that when his officers reached the scene, they immediately worked to free persons who had been trapped in the buses.

“My men were able to bring out about five people who were trapped. Two of them died but in all, we have about 10 casualties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 10 remains have been deposited at the Winneba Trauma mortuary.