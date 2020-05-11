Singer MzVee has posted a new photo on her Instagram page with an advice.

Ghanaians have been placed under measures by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus killing many around the globe.

Among those measures were a partial lockdown and ban on social gatherings, which have greatly affected businesses and also the entertainment industry as well.

Many celebrities have been forced to work from home and MzVee, speaking about this, said it hasn’t been easy.

Never been home this long without moving around for work like this before! It was tough the first 2 weeks of lockdown but it gets easier… stay safe guys, she said.