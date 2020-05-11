Head pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), pastor Mensa Otabil, has advised that the time is not right for churches to congregate for worship.

According to the preacher, churches have a role to play in protecting society by urging adherence to current protocols though they are uncomfortable.

“This is not the time for churches to consider gathering together in assemblies because the crisis before us is not going down,” he urged.

He was speaking during his virtual church service to share the word of God with his congregation, Sunday.

Church services by Christians are among the social gathering activities banned by government.

Many churches are now holding services online via many social media platforms to get their messages across to their congregations in the comfort of their homes.

This is required as President Nana Akufo-Addo has banned all social gatherings of more than 25 persons because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His comments come after some churches appealed to the President to lift the ban on social gatherings so they unite physically with their congregation once again.

With the country’s case count rising above 4,000, pastor Otabil stated that although the Covid-19 cases keep rising, the situation calls for Christians to endure.

“Just when we thought in Ghana we were having control over the situation, we are beginning to realise the virus has a mind of its own. It doesn’t seem to correspond to some of the efforts we are making,” he said.

“It may not seem suitable to us but that is the price we pay to make the world a better place,” he said.

He further advised fellow worshipers to wait until it is safe to gather in one accord.