A host of Kumawood stars joined the family of their late colleague, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, to observe his one-week celebration.

The movie industry and entire Ghanaian community were thrown into a state of mourning after news of his demise broke on Saturday May 2, 2020 after an initial undisclosed ailment.

The ceremonies were held at Ashaley Botwe in Accra and Kumasi.

Videos from the scene captured few mourners who wore their nose masks in strict adherence to the safety protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Nana Ama McBrown, Christiana Awuni, Sunsum Ahuofe, Maame Serwaa, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu were some of the industry players captured at the ceremony.

