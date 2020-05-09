Detainees at a Chicago jail plotted an identity swap that saw one of them get out early, wearing a coronavirus face mask that covered his distinctive face tattoos.

Jahquez Scott, 21, pretended to be another inmate and signed out of Cook County jail in disguise, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The newspaper said Scott got out by impersonating Quintin Henderson, who had been granted release on bail.

Scott’s bail conditions were much harsher than Henderson’s.

According to CBS Chicago, Henderson was due to leave on an I-bond — a form of bail release based on signing an agreement to come to court.

Scott was being held on a $50,000 bond on gun charges, and for violating an earlier bail, the station reported.

Henderson, 28, told prosecutors on Tuesday that Scott approached him with a promise of $1,000 for his cooperation, according to the Tribune.

The pair were recorded on surveillance camera in the discharge tunnel allegedly discussing the plot and swapping sweatshirts, the paper reported.

At the time of the release, guards called Henderson’s name but Scott stepped forward, in a mask.

According to Cook County Sheriff’s office, he used Henderson’s inmate number and signed forms in his name before walking out, CBS Chicago said.

Henderson then came forward claiming he had been asleep when his name was called, and asked when he would be released. The prison authorities quickly realised that something was amiss, the paper reported.

Henderson has now been additionally charged with aiding and abetting an escape, with $25,000 bail, said the paper. A warrant is out for Scott’s arrest.

There is also an internal investigation at the prison, according to CBS Chicago.