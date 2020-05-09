Of all the developments that could have ensued on a live television broadcast, tears would be the last to have been predicted by Emefa Adeti.

The vibrant presenter was interacting with co-host Jay Foley on a pre-Mother’s Day edition of Prime Morning on May 8, 2020, on Joy Prime when the latter announced a surprise for his colleague.

The voice that followed over the phone left the presenter in awe. It was her mother.

MORE:

“Mama…!” she burst out.

The dumbfounded host got emotional and could not hold back her tears after hearing her mother on the other side of the phone.

Watch the video below: