Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has joined forces with boss of Marvin Records, Don Jazzy to record a duet ‘Tik Tok’ video.

The video, which forms part of the recent #Know You Challenge, captured the duo miming Nigerian singer, Simi’s song.

Shyngle and Don Jazzy in the video seemed to be enjoying each others company and their actions have since sparked dating rumours.

Many have questioned if she is dumping her Senegalese boyfriend who is now in jail for Don Jazzy while others have commended them amid requests for more episodes.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted the video captioned, “My very first duet on Tik Tok with my oga @donjazzy.

Watch the video below: