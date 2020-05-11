Mother’s Day, a day set aside to celebrate all mothers, was indeed an appropriate day for Stonebwoy to unveil his gift to his late mum.

A golden statue, which has the head and upper torso of his late mum, Catherine Satekla, is enough gift to make his mother’s legacy live on.

Stonebwoy decided on his favourite photograph of his mother where she sat peacefully, donning African print ‘Kaba and Slit’ with head-wrap to match.

Born Livingstone Etse Satelka, Stonebwoy’s mother had been his pillar before her sudden demise on July 29, 2015.