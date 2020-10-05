A 26-year-old woman, Hauwa Habibu, has been arrested by the police command in Kano State for using a cutlass to hack her two children to death over a dispute with her husband for taking a second wife.



It is reported that the incident happened at Diso Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of the State on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



DSP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesman for the command, said the police identified the victims as six-year-old Yusuf Ibrahim and Zuhra Ibrahim, 3.





The victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano and were confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

It is also reported that the accused also stabbed one Aisha Abdullahi, 10, who was her younger sister’s daughter.

She is currently responding to treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.