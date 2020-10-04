The Kaneshie Police have arrested and detained two suspected persons in connection with the murder of Nana Ndoli Panin III, Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom on Friday, 2 October 2020.

The body of the deceased was found on the premises of a hotel in Kaneshie.

The two suspects; Kwame Ofori Ogyaba and Nana Kwame Kwakye, known to be the deceased’s friend and spiritual father respectively; are to assist with investigations

According to a Police statement, at about 7: 05 pm on Friday, the Assistant Manager of the hotel reported that a male guest who checked in Thursday, October 1, 2020, has been found lying motionless in a pool of blood on his bed.

Upon notice, the Kaneshi Police Command invited the National CID and proceeded to the crime scene.

The deceased was identified by the police as Nana Ndoli Panin III, Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom; a finance officer at Hot FM in Accra.

Giving more details, the statement revealed that on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at about 1:00 pm, Nana Ndoli Panin III while in his office, received a phone call from his spiritual father; Nana Kwame Kwakye, to meet him at the hotel.

“He drove to Takoradi lorry station at Kaneshie where he parked the vehicle and walked to meet the herbalist.”

The report further said the Toyota Rav 4 vehicle suspected to be that of the deceased has since been retrieved from a location at the Takoradi lorry station and brought to the station for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been moved from the crime scene and deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.