The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited three Hot FM employees, who were with Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei at the time of his arrest on Tuesday.

Apostle Adjei, the General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministries, was arrested during a Facebook live interview with Hot FM at Greda Estate at Spintex.

Those who have been invited are Isaac Darko Boamah, Awal Mohammed Saeed and a lady.

A statement from the outfit said the trio are expected to report to the Police Headquarters at 10:am on Monday, June 15, 2020, to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, an Accra Circuit Court has remanded the accused to two weeks in police custody.