An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei who threatened the President and Mrs Jean Mensa to two weeks in police custody.

He has also been charged with three counts–threatening a public official, offensive conduct and having in his possession, illegal drug which was reportedly recovered after his arrest.

“Talk is cheap but even as a child we are told not to speak against our elders or say things that will put us in trouble.

“Although we have free speech, we should always be guided by what we say. All of us here must take note,” the judge, Emmanuel Essandoh cautioned in Twi as he remanded the accused.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning around 7:am at his premises at Greda Estates on the Spintex road in Accra during a live radio interview with Accra-based Hot FM.

Read the statement of offence below: