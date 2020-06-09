Pressure group, Let My Vote Count Alliance, is claiming over 500,000 fake voter identification cards are in circulation in Ghana.

This, according to Convener of the group, David Asante, is based on research they conducted in March 2020.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he said this was uncovered when financial institutions decided to run checks on identity cards presented for banking transactions.

David Asante, Ghana Publishing MD

Based on this backdrop, Mr Asante said it was obvious why some political parties, led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are moving heaven on earth for the current register to be retained.

“The over 500,000 fake voter identity cards will benefit some people that is why they are against the new register but we know the Electoral Commission (EC) will do what is in the interest of Ghanaians,” he stressed.

He said it was not for nothing that the group has since 2015 been leading calls for the compilation of a new register with other key stakeholders.

Should the NDC’s position hold, Mr Asante claims the EC will have to expunge over seven million ghost names from the current Voters Register.

“Why will the EC go through such stress when it can just do a new register?” he quizzed.

Mr Asante was confident the EC had the capacity to deliver a credible Voters Register ahead of the December polls.