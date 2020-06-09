Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says he will stop sex halfway to return to work if the need arises.

To him, he puts his work first before his wife, adding that when he is able to work and succeed then it means he has achieved his aim.

“When I am having sex with a woman and I remember that there is a work that will bring me money, I will stop halfway and go. My manhood will even go off because my mind will no longer be on the intercourse.

“You think I might be vulgar, but that’s the truth. The cash is very important to me and that is why I am Kennedy Agyapong and very successful. The kind of strength you get when you hear about cash is different and that is why I don’t joke with money,” he said.

Mr Agyapong said he is very successful today because he doesn’t joke with his job.

He noted that his wife always understands him and that is why he is able to take care of his wife and buy her goodies to make her happy.