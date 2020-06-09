The Bureau of National Investigations has arrested Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry for threatening the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning in his residence. The whole drama was live on Accra-based Hot FM.

The security personnel besieged his residence and hauled him into their vehicle which was parked outside.

ALSO READ:

All attempts by the production crew to get details from the personnel proved futile as they were left stranded at the residence.

This comes barely 24 hours after a video of Mr Agyei, who many have described as a pro-National Democratic Congress pastor, went viral.

Mr Adjei, expressing his displeasure over the EC’s plan to compile a new Voters Register, went berserk with unprintable words.