Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has confirmed the arrest of one Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry.

The said man of God, in a viral video, threatened the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Agyei, who many have described as a pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) pastor, in expressing his displeasure over the EC’s plan to compile a new Voters Register, went berserk with unprintable words.

According to Mr Agyapong, he initiated moves for his arrest due to the defamatory statements against him and President Akufo-Addo.

The pastor, in a video going viral on social media, which Adomonline cannot publish because of its libelous nature, made all kinds of allegations against President Akufo-Addo.

As if that was not enough, Mr Adjei slammed Mr Agyapong for exposing fake prophets and accused him of being responsible for some killings in the party.

In reaction, Mr Agyepong said: “If you access his agenda, he’s part of the NDC plan to disgrace President Akufo-Addo. This man deals in stolen cars. I will launch a full attack on him. Obinim should be thankful to God that my attention has shifted from him.

“He claimed I said Ewes and Gas should be killed so I was charged with treason; how about his statement that he will kill Jean Mensa? What should we do to him? Are you sure he’s a man of God? How much did NDC pay him to do these kinds of things?

“This guy is only speaking without reasoning. All his siblings have certificates but he doesn’t and that is why his life has never been the same. He actually dared me and accused me wrongly and that is why I called the Bureau of National Investigations and gave his location to them. He is an adamant thief,” he said.

