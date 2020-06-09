A young woman, identified only as Bridget, has narrated how Tuesday dawn’s downpour has affected her rabbit farm at Agape-Ablekuma, a suburb in the Greater Accra region.

According to her, the farm was the only source of livelihood to her family as her pensioner father could no longer actively work to support the family.

Counting her loss on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, she said about 500 rabbits were washed away by the flood.

ALSO READ:

She revealed that movement has been halted in the area which is entirely flooded with no gutters for the water to run into.

Disgruntled Bridgette appealed to the Roads and Highways Minister to come to dig out drains in the area.

Watch the video below: