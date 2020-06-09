One person has been confirmed dead after flooding near Odawna in Accra in Tuesday’s morning’s downpour.

This was confirmed by Lt. Col. Mfum from the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces during an ongoing rescue mission by a joint team of military and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The team has since retrieved the body of the deceased. He’s said to have died by electrocution during the downpour.

Parts of Accra flooded after Tuesday’s downpour

One resident said the deceased was in his home packing items while wading through the water when it happened.

About 20 persons have also been rescued so far, officials say.

Bus trapped in storm drain at Achimota after rains

The downpour, which lasted for hours left people and goods in parts of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and adjoining areas displaced.

Other areas in the national capital badly affected by the flooding include Odaw, Avenor and Dansoman.