One Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry has threatened the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa.

Mr Agyei, who many have described as a pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) pastor, in expressing his displeasure over the EC’s plan to compile a new Voters Register, went berserk with unprintable words.

In a viral video on social media, Apostle Adjei was heard hurling offensive words against Mrs Mensa amid curses.

He made the comments at a gathering which had about 10 people in attendance as a tag on the video read “#Kick out Nana” with the NDC TV logo.