Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani

Mahama has commenced a tour of the Western North Region.

Prior to entering the Western North Region, he wrapped up his tour of the Ahafo Region on Saturday, after completing a tour of the Bono Region.

While in the Western North Region, Mr Mahama will interact with chiefs, farmers, artisans

and the general public.

He will focus on the NDC’s policies in the people’s manifesto aimed at improving agriculture and the quality of life of farmers, especially cocoa farmers, skills

training and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme, and Free Technical and

Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).

He will also highlight the NDC’s manifesto plan to roll out a free universal healthcare

programme under under which the general public can access healthcare for free all the way up to district hospitals.

Mr Mahama will also promote the NDC’s plan to create one million jobs over a four-year

period as well as the Big Push plan to invest GHS 2 billion every year in infrastructure for the next five years to stimulate the economy, revive the construction sector and create jobs.