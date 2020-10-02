Scores of supporters of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken to the streets of Accra to show off placards highlighting the achievements of the party ahead of the December 7 elections.

Most of them were spotted along the Accra-Kumasi stretch projecting placards reminding Ghanaians of the achievements of the Elephant party as elections inches closer.

Some of the party’s die-hard executives also shared souvenirs to cars and passersby who often ply the stretch.

Adomonline.com captured some of them at the Mile 7 Melcom traffic light and others were also seen at Abeka Junction and Tesano respectively.

NPP party member does the 4 More To Do More sign as he poses for the camera at Abeka Junction

The morning rain didn’t deter some of them from showcasing the placard regardless

NPP party member holds up placard preaching about Free Water provided by the government amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

One District One Factory highlighted on a placard being showcased by an NPP executive member in Accra

Souvenirs were also given away to drivers and passersby at Mile 7 (Melcom)