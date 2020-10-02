Scores of supporters of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken to the streets of Accra to show off placards highlighting the achievements of the party ahead of the December 7 elections.
Most of them were spotted along the Accra-Kumasi stretch projecting placards reminding Ghanaians of the achievements of the Elephant party as elections inches closer.
Some of the party’s die-hard executives also shared souvenirs to cars and passersby who often ply the stretch.
Adomonline.com captured some of them at the Mile 7 Melcom traffic light and others were also seen at Abeka Junction and Tesano respectively.
Find the photos below: