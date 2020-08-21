The Greater Accra Regional wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a 37-member-campaign team to steer the activities of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

The 37-member committee comprises two bodies; the Regional Advisory Committee and Regional Election Campaign Committee.

Deputy National Campaign Director, Lord Commey, speaking during the event at the GNAT Hall, Accra called on all constituency executives and all members of the party to adopt interpersonal campaign style to retain power.

“We have an election to win and power to retain. The task is challenging, especially, those of us in Greater Accra, so we need to put our house in order, campaign vigorously by convincing the electorate of our success story as well as our planned programmes when given the mandate,” he said

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who doubles as a member of the Regional Election Campaign Committee, used the occasion to advise the party’s regional team members to engage all party members.

He added they must use the special experience in their different fields to help the party win massively in the Greater Accra region come December 7.