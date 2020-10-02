TECNO Mobile, the premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets, is set to unveil its Spark 5 pro model in Ghana.

The model follows its forerunners, Spark 5 and Spark 5 Air which are currently dominating the Ghanaian market.

Tecno Spark 5 pro

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro

Tecno Spark 5 Pro has an impressive 6.6’ Dot-in Display that provides a truly immersive, wider and brighter visual experience.

It also boasts of a 64 GB big ROM space to store important files and 3 GB RAM for a stable and fluent mobile experience.

It comes equipped with superior camera sensitive elements and a 16MP rear AI Quad Camera with Quad Flash and an 8MP selfie camera that enables highly clear and more natural photos whether it is day or night.

Other amazing features include a 5000mAh powerful battery and smart power-saving system, a wider and better AI Bokeh effect, 4G volte support, and macro photography for extreme close-up shots to reveal details of little things.

Pre-order for the Spark 5 pro is ongoing for another week.

With a minimum deposit of Ghs 100, visit any accredited Tecno store countrywide to pre-order.

Over 2,000 customers have pre-ordered and have secured amazing gifts worth GHS 199!

Rush now while offer lasts.