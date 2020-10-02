Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has been nominated for a People’s Choice Awards, an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment.

The Perfect Picture actress is the first Ghanaian to be ever nominated for Africa Social Star award.

She is in the competition with seven other Africans namely South African artiste Sho Madjozi, Miss Universe 2019, Zozi Tunzi and South African actress and Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu.

Nairobian comedian Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian Vlogger Dimma Umeh, South African magician Wian Van Den Berg and South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann have also been nominated.

Lydia Forson nominated for People’s Choice Awards
Lydia Forson nominated for People’s Choice Awards

MORE:

Taking to her social media pages to share the news Lydia Forson said she was happy to be nominated and urged fans to vote for her.

“Mama, I made it on E!,” she captioned her post.

People can vote via pca.eonline.com/af or on Twitter using the hashtag #lydiaforson #africasocialstar.

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS ‼️‼️ Mama, I made it on E! It’s been so hard keeping this to myself for weeks but I’m soooo excited to finally share it! Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category – yes- E! I went from watching E! News to being The News! Just when I think I’m done, my ancestors smile down on me and say, “not yet”. Thanks to everyone who’s continuously shown me love throughout my career, especially on those days when I didn’t believe I had loved. Voting lines open today and you can vote via pca.eonline.com/af or on Twitter using the hashtag #lydiaforson #africansocialstar Let’s WIN THIS!!! Please share and VOTE ‼️‼️ (link in my bio) ** you can for up to 25 times each day until voting closes. cc @eentertainment @eonlineafrica

A post shared by MissForson (@lydiaforson) on

People’s Choice Awards will come off on November 15.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR