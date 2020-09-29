Comedian DKB says he and his colleagues were not involved when the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture made plans for all its activities for the Year of Return in 2019.

Speaking on Showbiz A to Z on Joy FM he stated that no show had any comedian featured or headlined neither did they have one specifically for comedy.

“When the Year of Return came out we were totally forgotten by the Ministry. What Year of Return comedy-ish thing did you see? So it is an initiative by the government but until they get you involve you can’t necessarily involve yourself,” he stated.

DKB stated that the Year of Return was an avenue for comedians in Ghana and their works to be noticed by the international communities who had come

He, however, said he understands the Ministry may have had budgetary allocations and hence did not factor in comedians.

But, he believes Ghana comedy needs to be taken to the next level including featuring comedians in programs like the Year of return to highlight their craft.

MORE:

About Year of Return

The Year 2019 marked exactly 400 years since the first black slaves landed in Jamestown Virginia in the US.

Ghana initiated the Year of Return to invite all diasporans back home to not only learn more but explore and even invest in the country.

Since this initiative began many African Americans have made their way into the country to learn more about their history. Some include Steve Harvey, Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Anderson, Micheal Jai White, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Diggy Simmons and many others.

The Tourism Ministry outlined numerous activities including the ‘December in Ghana’ events to bring the Year of Return to a fruitful end.

The programme includes Afro Nation, Afrochella, Gold Coast Experience, Full Circle festival, Ghana Festival of Light and many others.

According to the Ghana Tourism authority, it spent ¢6 million in marketing ‘Year of Return’ both locally and internationally.

To ensure that the Year of Return was here to stay government ‘Beyond The Year of Return – a Birthright’ initiative.

Experience Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Pathways to Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Brand Ghana, Give back to Ghana are the pillars this initiative is being based on, the Tourism Minister, Mrs Oteng Gyasi, in May, told George Quaye on Showbiz A to Z.

These, she explained, are to help give Beyond the Return the clarity it needs and pave way for easier travels to Ghana and more investments.

However, the launch of the 10 year program has been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tourism Minister has stated that although the coronavirus has had an effect on a lot of initiatives, preparations are still ongoing for ‘Beyond The Return’ program.