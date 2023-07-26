Ghana’s comedy industry has in recent times seen substantial growth in skits which have garnered a huge appeal bringing a fresh ‘sense of humour’ to the sector.

While this light entertainment may appear to be a positive addition to the comedy scene, there are, however, some rising worries that the popularity of skits could steal viewers away from mainstream comedy events and cause it to eventually lose its steam.

But conventional comedy stakeholders, who would be directly affected by this new revolution in Ghanaian comedy, are unfazed because they believe the humour business cake is big enough to go around.

Sharing his thoughts with Graphic Showbiz in an interview, Comedian Foster Romanus observed that while he fully acknowledges the rise of skit creators and the content they produce, he did not believe their activities would cripple traditional comedy.

In his opinion, the comedy industry is still a distinct space that caters to different audiences, and that skit makers could not in any way ‘poach’ followers of traditional comedy.

“Despite the rise of skit makers, established stand-up comedy will not lose its steam because it has defined patrons who they feed with distinct content. The growing trend of skits on social media is not necessarily a threat to us.”

“It is just a small part of comedy which will not lead to the collapse of mainstream comedy. Comedy shows give you a full package of fun while skits serve bits and pieces of it,” he added.

Sharing similar thoughts, Comedian Lekzy DeComic, said orthodox comedy in Ghana has been well-positioned to accommodate new trends and additions without veering from its primary goal of providing its target audience with a whole spectrum of humour.

“Social media is penetrating really hard and the presence of skit makers and their content makes it more exciting. Skits are also a part of the comedy space; patrons would still choose between the two based on what they subscribe to and would provide them with fulfillment instead of ditching one for the other.”

“It is just like how movies cannot take away the excitement stage plays give. People will still opt for what they feel okay with,” he said.

In agreement with the others, Comedian Jerry emphasised that mainstream comedy would continue to thrive because its actors were up to the task of finding innovative ways of upgrading their craft to meet contemporary expectations.

“Our comedy shows have a different feel from what you watch on your phone at home. What you call mainstream events are like a full comedy experience and skits are not like that.

“Even skit makers attend comedy shows. We are ready to serve the market. For instance, I am always watching and reading about new things to help me come up with better content for the growing market,” he said.

On his part, popular Ghanaian skit creator, Jeffery Nortey, mentioned that their craft and content were not intended to compete with mainstream comedy but rather to provide a new feel of entertainment for the industry.

“We are a part of the comedy industry, which is a larger umbrella under which we all operate to foster its growth. Skit-making space is a developing market that provides unique content for our target audience.

“We are basically like a subset of the main group. We have varying audiences and content, and so we are not here to take over what mainstream comedy is noted for,” he said.

