Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Samini, have announced plans to soon hold a concert together.

This was during a twitter interactive session Shatta Wale, Samini and some fans who expressed interest to host a comedy show for the rain god, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez and Ntim Nation.

Samini was quick to tweet they can’t stand Shatta Wale, adding their first concert will be a comedy show.

Shatta Wale amid laughter emojis replied Samini owes him a song for revealing his secret.

Read the tweet below: