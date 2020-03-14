Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Samini, have announced plans to soon hold a concert together.
This was during a twitter interactive session Shatta Wale, Samini and some fans who expressed interest to host a comedy show for the rain god, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez and Ntim Nation.
- Samini was quick to tweet they can’t stand Shatta Wale, adding their first concert will be a comedy show.
Shatta Wale amid laughter emojis replied Samini owes him a song for revealing his secret.
U owe me 1 more track for revealing my secret 🤣😂🤣😜😜🙌🏼🙌🏼🚀🚀🚀— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 14, 2020