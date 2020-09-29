Former signees of Shatta Movement, SM Militants, are still not over their feud which got them packing from Wale’s camp.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale, some months ago, brought to public light some intolerable attitudes of his militants and display of disloyalty, for which reason he sacked three of his ‘boys’.

But, the sacked three pointed fingers at Captan – the only militant remaining – as the Judas who exposed their secrets to the boss.

In a new twist, Addi Self has called out Captan for spreading false rumours about him, despite trying to wean himself off Shatta Movement.

Addi Self expressed his displeasure in a Facebook post which accused Captan of claiming he is now financially constraint.

He advised Captan to focus on himself rather than invest his time monitoring his success, which he says is inevitable.

“Not rich Ooo I be poooor boy with MONEY ! If you don’t get it go check my ASSETS !!! If you still don’t get it then GO ASK GOD !!! BE YOURSELF AND HUSTLE LIKE ADDI SELF.”

He ended his warning with a soft heart and revealed he still loves his former colleague.