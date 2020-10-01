Nigerian superstar, Davido surprised many on social media after he posted a video showing off his newly-acquired luxurious supercar, a red Lamborghini Huracan.

After receiving bunch of congratulatory messages from fans on social media for the car which has a starting price of about $140,000 dollars, Davido said he had waited too long for it to be delivered.

The Skelewu hitmaker known for showing off his fancy lifestyle on social media took to his Instagram stories to share updates with his fans as they delivered the car to his private abode in Banana Island, Nigeria.

In the videos he posted, the singer’s lawyer and talent manager, Soso Soberekon as well as many other team members gathered around the superstar as he took full possession of the fancy ride.

Sharing the video on his page, he wrote: NEVER CAPPED!!!! 😍😍😍😍 waited for you for so long !!!!!

Check it out below: