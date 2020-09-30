Davido weds Chioma in latest One Milli music video
Singer Davido says he and his fiancee Chioma Rowland halted their wedding preparations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davido in an interview on Wednesday said he would have gotten married in July 2020 but the virus messed up his plans.

The wedding he added has been postponed to 2021.

The couple in September 2019 announced their intentions to get married in 2020. Davido had visited the parents of Chioma for an Introduction.

The 27-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the introduction ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

”First of all Introduction,” he captioned the photo.

“Corona messed up our wedding plans but I have decided sometime next year we will get married,” the ‘If’ hitmaker stated.

He added that at the moment his fiancé Chioma is focused on her brand and business.

His statement comes after people alleged that the couple were on a brink of a break up after Chioma suffered domestic abuse in her relationship.

Chef Chi, as she is popularly called, dismissed the rumours in a lengthy Instagram post adding that the singer has never raised his hands on her neither has she pushed him for that to ever happen.

I know you guys absolutely love to spread all sorts of rumours and stories for your entertainment and I've known from Day 1 what to expect from blogs and the internet especially with myself and family being in the public space. I have never once come out to respond to any blogger or react to any rumour mongers before as quite frankly it has never been my nature to engage in online battles or pay too much mind to social media. But I must say I have found quite disturbing the stories of domestic abuse between myself and David and for once feel a need to speak up. Domestic violence and abuse is NO JOKE and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home. He has never in his life lifted a finger to touch me and I have never so much as even pushed him. I believe with everything we peddle as human beings whether offline or online, we should have a bit of fear of God more so when speaking on things we know absolutely nothing of. I'm not sure where in the world such stories have started from, but I want to ensure everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen. Further, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly at all and if such persists then we will be jointly taking up action against the perpetrators of these disgusting rumors. To the beautiful young ones out there, never ever allow a man to lay his hands on you while you keep quiet. If you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP! With all that is going on in the world right now, we most certainly can not sit around and condone or encourage women to condone such! Love, Chioma ❤️

