Singer Davido says he and his fiancee Chioma Rowland halted their wedding preparations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davido in an interview on Wednesday said he would have gotten married in July 2020 but the virus messed up his plans.

The wedding he added has been postponed to 2021.

The couple in September 2019 announced their intentions to get married in 2020. Davido had visited the parents of Chioma for an Introduction.

The 27-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the introduction ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

”First of all Introduction,” he captioned the photo.

“Corona messed up our wedding plans but I have decided sometime next year we will get married,” the ‘If’ hitmaker stated.

He added that at the moment his fiancé Chioma is focused on her brand and business.

His statement comes after people alleged that the couple were on a brink of a break up after Chioma suffered domestic abuse in her relationship.

Chef Chi, as she is popularly called, dismissed the rumours in a lengthy Instagram post adding that the singer has never raised his hands on her neither has she pushed him for that to ever happen.