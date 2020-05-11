The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be embarking on a one-on-one campaign in its bid to retain power.

The motive for this, General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, said is to ensure the needs of every citizen is addressed.

“We will embark on one-on-one campaign because it worked for us in 2016 and at the end of the day, the NPP will be a party of choice,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

John Boadu

Having outdoored its national campaign team, the NPP scribe said they will soon launch their regional campaign teams to hit the ground running.

When quizzed by show host about the feasibility of the strategy, Mr Boadu said it is very doable.

He explained that, as a national party, they have executives in every nook and cranny in the country who can reach every Ghanaian eligible to vote.

Mr Boadu is confident given the feat chalked by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his first term, Ghanaians will vote massively for him.