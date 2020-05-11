An exclusive interview with award winning sports journalist, Countryman Songo, ignited the passion for soccer in the heart of Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The discussion, which bordered on football activities in the wake of coronavirus, compelled Stonebwoy to make some revelations about his love for the game.

Though he revealed he had got no time to watch foreign football, Stonebwoy said he is a staunch follower of local matches, adding the skills of Heart of Oak leave him electrified.

When pushed by the host to mention his favourite Ghanaian footballer, he mentioned Don Bortey as his favourite back in the days but Asamoah Gyan topped his current list.

MORE

Don Bortey has also made his mark but the Ghanaian player I can authoritatively say I admire is Asamoah Gyan, then senior player Stephen Appiah, Essien, Wakaso et al.

He suggested that the government and Ghana Football Association should test footballers for Covid-19 and if they turn negative, matches could still go on.

With that said, he explained the internet take-over in these ‘abnormal’ times can pave way for virtual football matches which would be held with no fans filling up the stadium.