Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston, believes Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari will revive the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Midfielder Muntari, a former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder, has been linked to Hearts of Oak for the past weeks.

The Phobians have assured the experienced midfield kingpin their readiness to work with him.

Striker Gyan has also already pledged to end his football career at Kotoko.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals forward is currently clubless following his contract expiration with Indian Super League side, NorthEast United FC.

In an interview with Joy FM, Mr Kingston was of the opinion that more fans will watch the league if the duo make moves there.

“I think they [Muntari and Gyan] coming into the league will be a huge boost.

“They have achieved a lot in Europe. I think that everyone would want to come and watch them play in the league.

“For me I will be very happy if they come,” he added.

The two have both played for the Black Stars over a decade.