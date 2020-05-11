The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has attributed the lack of roofing safety hooks in some houses as major cause of flooding in Kasoa Ofaakor and its environs.

According to the NADMO Director for Awutu Senya East in the Central Region, Kwame Amoah, over 1,000 roofs were ripped off, leading to the displacement of residents after downpour yesterday, May 10, 2020.

He also attributed the cause of the floods to structures situated on waterways and indicated measures were in place to demolish such buildings.

Meanwhile, some residents were compelled to sleep in wheelbarrows and tables after yesterday’s downpour, a situation NADMO has promised to deal with.

Mr Amoah appealed to Ghanaians to use quality materials in building to protect them against natural disasters.