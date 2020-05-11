Rapper Kwaw Kesse has set the pace for other married men in Ghana and the music industry with a special gift for his wife as the world marks Mother’s Day.

Not only did he eulogise his wife of four years, Pokuaa, but also gifted her a car to affirm how blessed he is to have her as a partner and mother of his children.

His car gift, which he announced on Instagram, has left other wives green with envy while other industry payers have congratulated him on the right move.

“This is how I’m celebrating my wife, mother of my kids. @empress_poks

Take the kids out and enjoy yourselves, I’ll be home soon. #happymothersday,” he captioned the post.

ALSO READ

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, was the first to give him a thumbs up for his classic outburst of affection for his wife.