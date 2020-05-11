Afropop and reggae singer, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy has named Asamoah Gyan as his all-time favourite player.
The award winning dancehall musician made this known on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.
According to him, he has a lot of favourite Ghanaian players but striker Gyan stands tall.
“I love all the players,” he said. “Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso are all my favourite players but my all-time favourite is Asamoah Gyan.
“Asamoah has respect. He is a big brother but I love all the players,” he added.
Striker Gyan, 33, is currently the country’s all time leading goal scorer with 53 goals.
However, the former Sunderland, Liberty Professionals and Shanghai SIPG striker is expected to join Asante Kotoko next season on a free transfer.
Striker Gyan has pledged to end his career in the Ghana Premier League.