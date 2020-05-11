Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has cast doubts over some 500 cases in the latest figures of Ghana’s case count of coronavirus.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, one worker at a fishing processing company in Tema infected the 533 workers with the virus.

President Akufo-Addo said this while addressing the nation in his 9th Covid-19 address on measures being put in place by the government to contain the coronavirus.

But, Mr George, reacting to the claims on his Facebook page, asked how the Akufo-Addo government arrived at that conclusion.

He posted: “So wait oh! The President actually told the whole country that one person infected all 500+ positive cases at the fish factory?

“Not that (s) he was the index case oh but that (s)he actually infected all the other people? Why was (s)he serving communion to the workers?

“Does the science even support that claim? Credible leadership includes giving factual information, Mr President.”

