Razak Abalora has revealed that four Ghana Premier League clubs have expressed interest in signing him ahead of the new season.

The goalkeeper is currently unattached after parting ways with Tanzanian side, Azam FC.

According to him, Hearts, Kotoko, Ashgold and Dreams want to sign him.

He stressed that he is still eyeing a move to abroad despite the interest from domestic clubs.

“I can confirm interest from local clubs like Dreams FC, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold but my attention is on a foreign move,” he told ‘Agro Ne Fom‘ on Adom TV.

“It’s about pen to paper and that any of the clubs that are able to give me what I want I will sign but that is when a move to abroad is unsuccessful,” he added.

He joined Azama from WAFA in 2017 and enjoyed a great three years.

His impressive performances in Tanzania made him a Black Stars goalkeeper.

Despite being clubless, he has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Mali and Qatar that is to be staged on October 9 and 12 in Turkey.