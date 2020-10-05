The Ghana Cocoa Coffee and Sheanut Farmers Association (COCOSHE) has welcomed President Akufo-Addo’s decision to increase the price of cocoa by 28 percent.

According to a statement signed by the Association’s President, Alaassan Bukari on Monday, the increment shows government’s commitment to improve the livelihoods of people in the agriculture sector, particularly, cocoa farmers.

“We wish to thank President Akufo-Addo for increasing the producer price of a 64Kg bag of cocoa from GH₵515 to GH₵660.Cocoa farmers in the country have indeed heaved a sigh of relief as government has finally rolled out the much-talked about Living Income Differential (LID) pricing mechanisms in the determination of the producer price in for 2020/2021 cocoa season” he said.

Mr Bukari also commended the representatives of on the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) for articulating the plights of cocoa farmers to get government to appreciate the need for such an increase.

“We are not only excited, at the astronomical increase in the price this year but also appreciative of government’s recognition of the toils and efforts of our gallant farmers who produce cocoa.We wish to assure government and COCOBOD that we will continue to be a strong partner and support all initiatives of the Board, geared towards increasing productivity and livelihoods of our members” he added.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, September 24 announced the increment of new Cocoa producer price by 28% to ¢10,560 per metric ton starting from October 1, 2020.

Whilst addressing Chiefs and the people of Sefwi Wiawso, Nana Akufo-Addo said the decision is government’s intention to reward farmers for their work as part of it 2016 manifesto promise.