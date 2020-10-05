A total of 42 bills are expected to be presented by the executive arm of government for Parliament consideration, as the House resumes Tuesday October 6, 2020

The 3rd Meeting of the 4th Session of Parliament expected to commence tomorrow will be the last meeting of the 7th Parliament.

The sitting is expected to last four weeks.

In a statement Monday, signed by the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, she said the bills are expected to cover various sectors.

They include the Judicial Service Bill, 2020, Creative Arts Bill, 2020, Council of State Bill, 2020, Wildlife Bill, 2020 among others.

Currently, a total of 19 bills are before various Committees of Parliament for consideration, some of these bills include Exemptions Bill, 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering Bill, 2020.

The statement further stated that other bills also including Public Universities Bill, 2020, the Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Bill 2020 will also go through second reading.

Meanwhile, some four Bills are at the consideration stage.

While concluding the statement, Kate Addo urged Members of Parliament and the general public to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The statement also entreated Members of Parliament to take notice and attend meetings on time.

She also indicated that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present to Parliament an advanced budget covering the government’s spending from January to March 2021.

The presentation by the Minister is to help government avoid spending setbacks in case of a transition in government.