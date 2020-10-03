Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has called on residents in the newly created Savannah Region to vote for the 2020 parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to give the party a chance to develop the region.

Speaking to some residents and Fulani extractions of the community, she explained that the people need to consolidate their gains by voting for the young politicians to continue the good work of the NPP.

“We are voting because we want our communities, constituencies and the country to be better, and the New Patriotic Party is the party that can lead us to achieve this feat,” she explained.

Additionally, she urged the people to give the Presidential Candidate of the party, the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo, a second term in office.

Also speaking under the gathering at Sawla was the Savannah Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Brimah, who thanked the chief and elders for their support.

Mr. Brimah emphasised that the NPP was responsible for restoring peace to the community after disputes over chieftaincy, hence the need to retain the party to ensure unity in the region.

The second lady in her two-day campaign tour paid a visit to Buipewura in Buipe, Wasipewura in Daboya, Yagbonwura Sulemana, Chief of Gonja kingdom – Damongo and Sawlawu in Sawla.