Rapper Sarkodie was given the honour to announce the winner for this year’s Best International Flow rapper at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards which took off virtually.

The nominees for the best international flow for the year 2020 were Meryl (France), Kaaris (France), Nasty C (South Africa), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), Stormzy (U.K.), Ms Banks (UK), and Djonga (Brazil).

As the previous winner of the category, Sarkodie presented the award from the comfort of his home and announced UK’s Stormzy as the 2020 Best International Flow rapper.

In the video, he talked about how BET connects and recognises rappers around the world without leaving out his amicable relationship he has with Stormzy.

Stormzy also gave a short speech from his abode to thank followers and fans who voted for him.