Four children have been reportedly burnt to death after fire gutted a four-bedroom house they were occupying at Amasaman in the Greater Accra region.

Even though the cause of fire is still unknown, the incident is said to have happened while they were asleep.

The fire scene

Reports say the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 28, 2020, while the children’s mother was away for church service.

The children, aged between six and 16 years, are said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

More soon…