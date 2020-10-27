Body-shaming has become one of the expensive jokes Ghanaians, especially female artistes do not take lightly.

For this, Sista Afia has threatened to beat up Efia Odo for comparing her to an angry hippo, when she raised concerns over some comments she made.

The feud started when a socialite posted a picture of actress Mercy Asiedu and asked who she was, only for Efia Odo to comment it resembles Sista Afia.

Sista Afia did not take the fun lightly and cautioned Odo who suggested she was only joking.

Their banter soon escalated when the model and actress dragged Sista Afia’s music career into the mud and advised her to channel her energy into dropping hit songs.

As expected, ‘mortal combat champion’ Sista Afia threatened to beat Efia Odo whenever their path cross, a “privilege” the latter said will never happen since they roll in different circles.

This is the second time Sista Afia has threatened to beat an entertainer up; the first was Freda Rhymz.

Read tweets below:

Wodi3 gyimi saaa. https://t.co/lAf2dsVEQs — #Party Ft Fameye Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 26, 2020

Gyimi the only game I play is MORTAL KOMBAT if we meet then we play that game https://t.co/4FmbzhVWX1 — #Party Ft Fameye Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 26, 2020

Gyimii, The only Friday born wey fool like this. For hit songs I get plenty https://t.co/EzEisNWaay — #Party Ft Fameye Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 26, 2020

Pray we never meet in person https://t.co/EGKeiO6P2H — #Party Ft Fameye Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 26, 2020

I’ll record a boxing song for you don’t worry. Just U https://t.co/Rr1PqWNRKr — #Party Ft Fameye Out Now💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) October 26, 2020