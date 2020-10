The Kumasi Circuit Court has remanded two National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists and two others into police custody.

Awudu Suley aka Scorpion and two others have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The three were arrested after the police raided the office building of Member of Parliament for the area Muntaka Mubarak.

Their pleas were not taken by the court and were remanded by sitting judge Jacqueline Avotri.

They will reappear on November 11.