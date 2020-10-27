Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has incurred the wrath of New Juaben North constituency chairman, Nana Boateng Agyemang, following the violent acts in his constituency.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the chairman believes the behaviour of Mr Vanderpuye tells that he is not a man of peace.

“Nii Lante is an MP and a lawmaker but has done nothing in his constituency,” he said.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress in a circulating video on social media were seen throwing bottles and stones and hurling insults at each other in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday morning.

Mr Vanderpuye was also allegedly brutalised last month by some operatives of the National Security Secretariat in front of the James Town Police station.