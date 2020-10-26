The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the clash between New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at Odododiodio over the weekend.

They assured the public that perpetrators of the act will not be left off the hook.

A clash ensued after a peace walk by supporters of the two main parties at Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday morning.

In a number of video clips widely shared on social media platforms, supporters of the two main parties were seen throwing bottles and stones at each other.

The two political parties have been pointing accusing fingers at each other over who initiated the violence.

Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, admonished the youth to desist from engaging in violent acts intended to breach the peace in the country, especially as the country heads for the polls on December 7.

She urged everyone, especially the youth to resort to peaceful means in settling scores between each other.

“Obviously we cannot win a case through violence. No matter what, let’s choose peace over violence for violence does not pay.

“We are all one people and as such, we’ll continue to ask everyone to settle our difference through peaceful means rather than engaging in violent activities,” she added.

No arrests, however, have been made so far.