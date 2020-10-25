Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have engaged in a bloody clash.

As announced by both party leaders, NDC and NPP supporters would independently have a float today, Sunday, October 25 to outdoor the youth supporters.

When the float started, NPP members marked territories and warned the NDC not to use their route.

But, the NDC supporters would have none of that.

This led to a serious clash, described as “war film”, by a resident who was heard in the background expressing concerns.

The youth, in the absence of weapons, shielded themselves with beer crates while throwing their missiles in the form of stones and bottles.

After the political battle, many of the NPP youth were said to have been overpowered and injured by the NDC supporters.

Watch video below: